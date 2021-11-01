Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,333 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $18,096,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGPI opened at $10.72 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

