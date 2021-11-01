Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 575 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.