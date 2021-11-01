Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $35,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

PSCT stock opened at $143.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $149.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

