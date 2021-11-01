Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $186.49 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $143.10 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.96.

