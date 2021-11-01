Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000.

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

