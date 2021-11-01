Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Quotient were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quotient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

