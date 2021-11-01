Quotient Technology (QUOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quotient Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

