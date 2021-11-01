R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $6.40 on Monday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.70.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $318,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 422.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

