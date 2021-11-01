R1 RCM (RCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

