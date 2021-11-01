Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in October

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,156.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAIFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

