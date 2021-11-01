Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY remained flat at $$7.30 during trading hours on Friday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

