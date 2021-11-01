Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.40. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 5,049 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.72 million, a P/E ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.