Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

