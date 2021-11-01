Raymond James Analysts Give Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) a $14.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $13.82 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,766,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

