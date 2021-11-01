Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOZ. TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

