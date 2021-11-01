Raymond James Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.05.

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.63. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$3.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

