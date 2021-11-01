Raymond James Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

