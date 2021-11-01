Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$4.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.06 and a 12 month high of C$7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

