Raymond James Increases Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $180.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $162.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $119.36 and a 1 year high of $179.44.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.