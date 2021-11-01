Raymond James Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $157.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $178.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 806.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

