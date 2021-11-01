Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.