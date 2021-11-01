RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $89.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $90.79 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $326.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

RMAX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 100,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 23.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 226.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 322.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.