Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

