ReapChain (REAP) Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $1.28 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

