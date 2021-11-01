Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TriState Capital (TSC)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ: TSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

10/23/2021 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

10/22/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

10/19/2021 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/28/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of TSC opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $996.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

