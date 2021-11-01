Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

