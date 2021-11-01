Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.