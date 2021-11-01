Refinable Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $2.64 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00083213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00075247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00103137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,670.10 or 0.99849917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.37 or 0.07069255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

