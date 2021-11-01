Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGA stock opened at $118.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

