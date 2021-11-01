Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 46,800 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of FORM opened at $39.78 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

