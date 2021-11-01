Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.38% of Timberland Bancorp worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.75 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

