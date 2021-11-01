Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

