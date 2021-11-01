Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 46,100 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $631.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

