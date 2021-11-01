Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 514,700 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

