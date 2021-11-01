renBTC Price Hits $61,343.92 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, renBTC has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $61,343.92 or 1.00307918 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $18.75 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00220992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00095707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,867 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

