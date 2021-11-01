Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in October

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF opened at $12.76 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

