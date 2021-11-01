RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RNXT opened at $5.18 on Monday. RenovoRx has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

