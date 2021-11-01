Repligen Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $290.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.36. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

