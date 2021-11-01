Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $13.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $76.96 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,385.62. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Amazon.com by 112.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $9,958,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,852,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

