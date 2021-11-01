Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.