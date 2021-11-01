Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.51. 276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,000,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 97.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $480,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

