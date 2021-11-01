Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.51. 276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.