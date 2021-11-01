Reviewing AcuityAds (ATY) and Its Competitors

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AcuityAds to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AcuityAds and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AcuityAds
|$78.30 million
|$2.76 million
|32.00
|AcuityAds Competitors
|$1.04 billion
|$2.10 million
|16.15
Insider & Institutional Ownership
16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AcuityAds
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|AcuityAds Competitors
|646
|3120
|4784
|89
|2.50
AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.19%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 26.09%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares AcuityAds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AcuityAds
|8.27%
|37.91%
|21.30%
|AcuityAds Competitors
|-36.31%
|-1,722.95%
|-11.33%
Summary
AcuityAds beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
