RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$24.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.35. The company had a trading volume of 446,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,595. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.93.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

