Robert W. Baird Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $520.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.65.

TEAM stock opened at $458.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day moving average of $306.60. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

