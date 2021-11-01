Robert W. Baird Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $120.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.