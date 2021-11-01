Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $301.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $266.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.50 and its 200 day moving average is $263.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

