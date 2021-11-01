Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $34.97 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,595 shares of company stock worth $9,611,931.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

