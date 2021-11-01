Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCKY stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

