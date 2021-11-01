Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.00 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

