Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $304.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.43. Roku has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $150,233,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

