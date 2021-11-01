Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.080-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.660 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.29.

ROP traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $483.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,577. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.14 and a 200-day moving average of $464.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

